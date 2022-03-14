Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $11.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 176,722 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 697,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 262,566 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

