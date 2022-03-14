Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT Lowered to €14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($17.39) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. 692,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

