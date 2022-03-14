Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.64.

CHWY opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 141.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

