Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$186.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$188.14.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock opened at C$166.28 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$115.25 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a PE ratio of 41.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$165.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.