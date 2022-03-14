Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.88).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20).

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($90,201.13).

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

