Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDF. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDF opened at $10.57 on Monday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0676 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

