Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) to post $644.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.90 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $561.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.77. 368,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

