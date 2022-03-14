DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,950. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $81.58 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37.

DBSDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

