Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 43,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

