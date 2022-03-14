Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $1,060,700.76 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $9,153.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,813.00.

NYSE MSP opened at $22.78 on Monday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datto by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datto by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Datto by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

