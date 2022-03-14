DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $283,444.06 and approximately $278.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007508 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

