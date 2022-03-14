Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €55.02 and its 200 day moving average is €56.52. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

