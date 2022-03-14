Daniel B. Steadman Sells 15,010 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $147,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hennessy Advisors stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.04. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.
About Hennessy Advisors (Get Rating)
Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
