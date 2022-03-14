Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.06

Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 43131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,711,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
