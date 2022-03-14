Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 149 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.7% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 252.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in NVIDIA by 464.4% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $221.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.02. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $552.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

