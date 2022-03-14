Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.12 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

