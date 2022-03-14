Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 92 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE IQV opened at $213.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average of $252.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.30 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.