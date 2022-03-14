CX Institutional Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Tower were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.27.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.31. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $212.28 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

