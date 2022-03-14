CX Institutional Purchases 77 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Danaher were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Danaher by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $262.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.71. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

