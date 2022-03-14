CX Institutional Increases Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $81.73 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

