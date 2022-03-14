CX Institutional Has $562,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 155.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $73.63 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.