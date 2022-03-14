CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. Fastenal has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.