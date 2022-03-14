CX Institutional Acquires 4,132 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 1,194.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 373.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXP opened at $69.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $91.21.

