CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Stuart James King Sells 88,000 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,569.40.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stuart James King sold 116,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$23,200.00.

Shares of CWC stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.20. 378,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.82 million and a PE ratio of 22.22. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.21.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

