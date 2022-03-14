Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.45 Million

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $567.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $597.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.13. The company had a trading volume of 167,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,316 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

