CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CURR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,462. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

