CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CURR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,462. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
About CURE Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CURE Pharmaceutical (CURR)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.