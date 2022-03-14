Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,898 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 22.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Banc of California by 24.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

