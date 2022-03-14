Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.45 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

