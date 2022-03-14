Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 12.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEC opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

VEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

