Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $515.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

