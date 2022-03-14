Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

