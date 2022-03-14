Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,055 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 1,725.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388 over the last 90 days.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

