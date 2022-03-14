CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.63

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 11765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,319 shares of company stock worth $1,856,823 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

