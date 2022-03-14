Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 12404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Specifically, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 111,418 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

