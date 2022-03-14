CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $238.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
