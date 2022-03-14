CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $238.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.