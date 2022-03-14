CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
