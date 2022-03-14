Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Upwork by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $18.79 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.