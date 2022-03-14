Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,740 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.