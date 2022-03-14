Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Carter’s by 118,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.75.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.