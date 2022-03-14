Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after buying an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,642,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Essent Group stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

