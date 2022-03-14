Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after buying an additional 2,700,493 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $61,901,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $19.37 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

