Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $374,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 344.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $136.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

