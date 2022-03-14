Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

MSM stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

