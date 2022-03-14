Critical Survey: Enservco (ENSV) and Its Competitors

Enservco (NYSE: ENSV – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enservco to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Enservco Competitors -11.63% -132.29% -5.45%

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enservco and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million -$2.51 million -2.94 Enservco Competitors $2.39 billion -$7.19 million 11.80

Enservco’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco’s rivals have a beta of 2.36, indicating that their average stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enservco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco Competitors 461 2124 2705 115 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Enservco’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enservco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enservco rivals beat Enservco on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

