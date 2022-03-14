Critical Contrast: Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) versus Its Peers

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 29.60%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -20.00 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.59

Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 3.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics rivals beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Artemis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

