Critical Comparison: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -35.05% -28.68% -15.26%

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 5 7 0 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.91%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $73.05, indicating a potential upside of 284.05%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Bilibili.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 4.61 -$3.29 million N/A N/A Bilibili $3.00 billion 1.97 -$1.05 billion ($2.74) -6.94

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Bilibili on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

