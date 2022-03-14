Critical Analysis: Kinetik (KNTK) vs. Its Rivals

Kinetik (NASDAQ: KNTK – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kinetik to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million $99.22 million 12.31 Kinetik Competitors $7.25 billion $606.64 million 10.62

Kinetik’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Kinetik Competitors 12.28% 8.26% 3.80%

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 128.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kinetik and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinetik Competitors 467 2342 2919 132 2.46

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinetik beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

