Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPG. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.35.

TSE:CPG traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.38. 5,391,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,620. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

