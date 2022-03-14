Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $73.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.