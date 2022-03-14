Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Citigroup by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

